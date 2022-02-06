William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.
In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
