William John Kelly Sells 2,068 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $13,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBOT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.