William John Kelly Sells 2,068 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $13,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RBOT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
