Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.