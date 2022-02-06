Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.04

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $31.59. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)
