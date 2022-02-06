Wing Finance (WING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.83 or 0.07165854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,511.03 or 0.99892332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006616 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars.

