Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

