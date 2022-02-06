Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

OTCMKTS BSGAU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

