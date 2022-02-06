Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $123,381.70 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.73 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

