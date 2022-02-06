Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

XYL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

