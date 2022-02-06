Yost Capital Management LP Purchases 751,800 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Yost Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751,800 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International accounts for approximately 12.2% of Yost Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,887. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

