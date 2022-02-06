Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,609. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

