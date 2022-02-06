Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $5.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 million and the highest is $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.