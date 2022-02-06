Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

