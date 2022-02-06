Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Trimble by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Trimble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

