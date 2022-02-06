Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.60. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $9,969,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

