Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report sales of $268.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 1,117,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,889. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.