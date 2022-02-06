Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post $151.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.60 million. American Public Education posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,779. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

