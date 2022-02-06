Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $169,768,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
