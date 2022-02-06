Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE NOVA opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

