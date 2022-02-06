Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $115.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

