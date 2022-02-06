Zacks: Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of BOOM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,793. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of 415.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
