Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. 854,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,716. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

