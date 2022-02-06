Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

