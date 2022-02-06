Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Hold

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

AFRM stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -20.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,667 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

