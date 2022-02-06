Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atento during the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

