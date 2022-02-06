Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Hold

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $292.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry. In the third quarter of 2021, LabCorp’s overall base Business improved 14.6%. Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Notably, LabCorp exited the third quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

