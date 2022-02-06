Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Sell

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sony reported healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company is benefiting from an increase in sales in the Music, Pictures, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services units. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050. It has made several changes to the Group’s organizational structure to boost its business portfolio. However, Game & Network Services is grappling with a decline in hardware sales, a decrease in sales of non-first-party titles and weak sales of first-party titles. Stiff rivalry and high cost of goods sold pose concerns. An augmented international footprint makes it prone to forex woes.”

Sony Group stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

