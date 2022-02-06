Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.55.

WAL opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4,289.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

