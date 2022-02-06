Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

