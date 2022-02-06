Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

