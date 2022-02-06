Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Strong-Buy”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

