Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,732,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $52,406,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

NYSE ZEN opened at $97.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

