ZKSwap Hits Market Cap of $33.37 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $33.37 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

