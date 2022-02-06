Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 69.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.