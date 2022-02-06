Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

