ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 416.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 15.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $87,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after buying an additional 337,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

