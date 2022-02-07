-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lipocine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LPCN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,600. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.31. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

