$0.09 EPS Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $22.91. 337,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,943. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

