$0.11 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $356,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

