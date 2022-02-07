-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

WKHS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

