$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains GP by 68.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 507,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

