-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 9,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

