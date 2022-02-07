$0.40 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

