-$0.84 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.69). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.