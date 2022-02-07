$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,358. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sanmina by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

