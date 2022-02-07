$100.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $100.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MBIN opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.