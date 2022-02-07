1,074 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.27.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

