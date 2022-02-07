11,848 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

