$12.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $12.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $28.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,133. The company has a market cap of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.