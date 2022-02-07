$125.20 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $125.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.48 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $464.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $466.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $663.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94. Invitae has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

